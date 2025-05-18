EXPLORING TIES WITH THE D.R.

The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell spent two days in the Dominican Republic 15 and 16 May 2025. The centrepiece of the visit was a one on one with the Minister for Foreign Affairs Roberto Alvarez. The Bahamas is seeking to build a strong trade relationship and a number of political agreements are on the table to be concluded and signed. The Foreign Minister Mitchell introduced The Bahamas Striping Group heads to the Minister and the government of the DR programed a number of visits with trade and business representatives in the Dominican Republic.