THE GDP GROWTH HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

Michael Halkitis, the Minister for Economic Affairs has a right to feel proud about the state of the economy. Last year, the figures show that despite strong headwinds following the great leap forward from Covid, the Bahamian economy grew by an unexpected and unprecedented 3.4 per cent. It was great news. Congratulations. As usual the national fault finding FNM had to find something rotten to say. Their spokesman Kwasi Thompson claimed that he doubted the figures. Then he switched to say that what he was really concerned about was the high cost of living. These folks can’t get a story straight. Always looking for something crooked where there is nothing there. We have to call Kwasi Thompson MP out especially because we believe that he is their most credible spokesperson. Neither Duane Sands nor Michael Pintard in political credibility terms are worth a pile of dog do do but Mr. Thompson speaks with the voice of an angel and the piety of a preacher. If you listen long enough, he will swoon you into believing the political untruths. We warn you. Don’t believe a word he says.