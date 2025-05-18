GOOD NEWS ON WEATHER DATA

The Tribune reported that their publisher Robert Carron has inked a deal that will help improve weather forecasting for The Bahamas and overflight of The Bahamas. The report came by Fay Simmons on 16 May 2025. This followed the agreement of The Bahamas government.

The Tribune said: “A Bahamian company has become the first in the region to cement a deal with the United States for an advanced aviation forecast system.

“The Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research to develop and install an advanced aviation forecast system that will improve flight safety for airlines traversing the country’s airspace.

“Dr Steve Thur, assistant administrator for Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and acting NOAA chief scientist, said the agreement will also allow NOAA to access additional weather observations, which will be used to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts.

“He said the agreement is a “win-win”, as the data sharing will improve aviation safety and severe weather tracking for both nations.

The Tribune quoted Robert Carron as saying the following:”

“I’d also be remiss if I didn’t also thank our Prime Minister [Philip Davis] and Minister of Energy and Transport [JoBeth Coleby-Davis], and actually, our Prime Minister just met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Rubio informed him that they had endorsed this and they were making the right choice. So, Secretary Rubio, thank you very much, sir,” said Mr Carron.

“Mr Carron said most US carriers traversing Latin America and the Caribbean fly through Bahamian airspace, and the agreement will allow for up to 30 percent more air traffic, which will boost economic activity.

“He said the agreement can serve as a model for other regional partners that would like to improve their aviation tracking capabilities.

“This is a culmination, the final piece of a $427m budget for aviation and climate and severe weather tracking and sensing. Most US carriers who are going on their journeys to and from Latin America, the Caribbean and coming to the United States come through our airspace, and it is the gateway to the Gulf of America and the Panama Canal, so it’s a key ally,”

The agreement was endorsed by Duane Sands, the FNM chairman, on Eyewitness News 9 May 2025.