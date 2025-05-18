MICHAEL PINTARD GETS NASTY AGAIN

Each time the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard speaks in the House of Assembly, he has to engage in some scatological nastiness in order to make his point. His favourite is to engage in calling everyone a thief except the thieves in the Free National Movement whom he leads. JoBeth Coleby Davis was having none of it and called him out in the House when it last met on 15 May 2025. She told him he was a nasty man. We agree. Yes we do want to go down that road.