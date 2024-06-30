ASSANGE IS NO SAINT: IN FACT, HE’S A VILLAN

Julian Assange, the Australian criminal, is now at home in his own bed as a result of a deal worked out between the major powers to free him with a slap on the wrist. If you remember, he is the man who leaked all the U S private cables to the press on the theory that he was doing the world a favour by exposing the US to the world. The end result was he damaged Hilary Clinton’s chance to become president and enabled a fool by the name of Donald Trump to win the election. He was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for a time then when he lost asylum status was held in a British jail. That saga took 14 years in total and he beat back a charge of rape by Sweden during that time as well. He then negotiated his get of jail card by pleading guilty to a minor offence in a U S territory in the Pacific, then in private jet comfort flew to Australia to a hero’s welcome. This man is no hero. He is a villain. More and more people should see that all of these systems that preach high moral values and the rule of law expose themselves as frauds. Power is the only fact and in the end, you simply do what is expedient to do if it suits your purpose.