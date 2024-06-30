BIDEN MUST WIN

Thursday night 27 June 2024, they claim was a bad night for Joe Biden, President of the United States, who appeared to stumble, mumble and bumble his way through a less than thrilling performance in the face of the lying Donald Trump, his opponent in the next general election in the United States for the job of President. First Mr. Biden should not have even agreed to debate the idiot Trump We agree with those who say: “Why debate a fool ?” Mr. Biden should run his own campaign, not Mr. Trump’s. Mr. Biden is still the better candidate. The range of policies are better. In the contest between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden, Mr. Biden should still win the general election. The world should certainly hope and pray.