WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

The people of Eleuthera were without water for 16 days up to last week. The Water and Sewerage Corporation has a deal with a water company that has been unable or unwilling to produce water for the people of Eleuthera. Water is produced by reverse osmosis. The company has been in serious default throughout the contract and is simply unable to provide the water, despite promises to improve their services,. Last week, Mr. Sweeting and his fellow Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty had had enough and they called a joint meeting on Thursday 27 June 2024 in Governor’s Harbour to air the issues. Mr. Sweetings said in his statement he is prepared to do what it takes to solve the problem, Hear! Hear!