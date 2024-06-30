ANGLCAN CHURCH: SOCIAL MEDIA MAKES YOU STUPID

On Wednesday 26 June 2024, The Times of London published a harsh assessment by the Church of England in a report prepared for its General Synod about social media and its effects on the population. It said the following: ‘ We delude ourselves into thinking we are more informed because of the ease of access to volumes of information. However, through our indiscriminate use of social media, we are in danger of becoming stupid in our judgment of where to place our trust.” We agree.