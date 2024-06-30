HAITIANS BEWARE: DON’T MESS WITH KENYAN POLICE

Last week two things happened to coincide. One was the arrival of the first 400 hundred policemen from Kenya sponsored by the United Nations and supported by the United States. They are the first tranche of an expected 2500 troops that will be deployed to try to restore order to Haiti. Welcome! On the same day though came the news that the Government of Kenya was under siege at home as a result of an unpopular tax bill. Young protestors stormed the parliament, set it afire, and were only repelled when police supported by the army took to the streets and shot 24 of them dead. The President of Kenya William Ruto at first took a tough line but after reviewing the day, he withdrew the bill and said that he would not sign it. The reaction of the Kenyans to their own protest was certainly overkill and the police will have to account for that in law. However, Barbecue, the criminal gang leader in Haiti, should take note, he and his thugs that if you fool with the Kenyan police you could end up dead.