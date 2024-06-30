THE PLP STARTS ON THE COUNTER OFFENSIVE

The saying is that a man always looks like he is running fast when he is running alone.

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, has been running along all by himself in the public domain, in the public space for political meetings and actions for the last month or so. He had a one-day convention in which he bludgeoned former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

After the convention, he took off on a frenetic set of activities throughout the islands from Andros to Eleuthera and Grand Bahama. The problem is the activity proved to get him no traction.

Even the Nassau Guardian said in its editorial of Thursday 26 June 2024 that the country is in a place where it doesn’t have a reason to switch from the PLP. While that is damning us with faint praise, it says something.

The PLP held its first regional meeting at Yellow Edler last week on Tuesday 25th June 2024. The crowd was there and it was hugely enthusiastic.

So much for the FNM and their frenetic activity. The PLP is starting its counter-offensive. The real fight is coming and Michael Pintard and his band of useless men and women had better watch out.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 29 June 2024 up to midnight: 624,332;

Number of hits for the month of June up to Saturday 29 June 2024 up to midnight: 1,309,745;

Number of hits for the year 2024 up to Saturday 29 June 2024 up to midnight: 1,309,745