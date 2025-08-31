BAHAMAS AT CARIFESTA XV IN BARBADOS

The welcome photo with the Bahamas Delegation with Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell at Bridgetown Sunday 21 August 2025

It was a pleasure to visit the Norman Centre where the works of Bahamian artists Eric Rose “Junkanoo Rush” and Kendra Frorup “Too Much Meaning” were exhibited at Carifesta 15 in Bridgetown, Barbados. Both artists grew up in and are proud of their Yellow Elder neighbourhood. Eric is a photographer at the Bahamas Information Services and Kendra is a professor at the University of Tampa.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

27 August 2025

At the food pavilion and The Bahamas booth in Bridgetown at Carifesta XV 28 August 2025

With the youth Ambassadors Dion McKinney and Lashante Sampson 28 August 2025

Prime Minister Phillip Davis working with the Culture Minister Mario Bowleg, the Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell sent a 151 person contingent to Carifesta, the cultural pan Caribbean festival in Bridgetown, Barbados from 22 August to 31st August. The crowd was owed by what The Bahamas had to represent.