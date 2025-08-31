DR. FOXY AND HIS LIES IN FOX HILL

Dr. Nicholas Fox, aka Dr. Foxy, was his usual lying self on the radio on Wednesday 27 August 2025. This is he who fooled the Catholic Church by going in their pulpit and claiming he was fighting crime but was actually launching his campaign in the Catholic Church, a church he had not been visiting in 30 years. He spent his time on radio on Wednesday 27 August 2025 maligning and lying about Fred Mitchell, a person he does not know because Dr. Foxy has been missing in action for most of his sixty years. He has no clue what is happening in Fox Hill. So when in doubt just lie. Here is what Fred Mitchell had to say in a voice note on Friday 29 August 2025 to his supporters in Fox Hill:

Who is the doctor Foxy, the FNM is sending to run in Fox Hill? The FNM ought to be ashamed of themselves. The FNM should have learned by now that doctors and politics aren’t good for them. First it was Dr. Minnis, then Dr. Sands now Doctor Foxy. All of them show as far as public policy is concerned that they have nothing in their heads. Can you imagine the balls of Dwayne Sands to call for anyone’s resignation after he was condemned in the courts for interfering in a case? And then being fired as minister of health.

As for Dr. Minnis, he says where you put me. As far as this fella in Fox Hill is concerned, he told so many lies on that radio show on Wednesday 27 August 2025, hosted by the unfunniest comic in the country. It’s hard to answer them. Or to know where to begin.

We’re trying to see what kind of campaign he would run. First he said he was a true born Fox Hillian, but actually he was born in Princess Margaret, and that’s what they tell us. Then he said that he would have a free clinic in his FNM office, only the FNM patients apply, except there’s already a free clinic in Fox Hill, provided by the PLP government. Then he claimed that the people of Fox Hill hate me. Well, that’s why I won the seat by 1700 vote majority I guess.

We’ll see. My view is that the FNM has a history of taking the people of Fox Hill for granted. I didn’t leave them when I lost or I won. I’ve been with them for 33 consecutive years, faithful and loyal. The FNM candidate Dr. Foxy has only just come with its falsehoods and personal attacks and talk of hatred.

End