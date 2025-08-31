BROKE ASS LINCOLN STILL HASN’T PAID THE BILL

Last week, the PLP’s Chair Fred Mitchell challenged the dumb woman Charlotte who heads the COI as their Chair. He told her while you have all this say and the answer for every ill in the country, what is the answer to the fact that Lincoln Bain is the leader of COI and cannot pay his bills. He is court ordered to pay 64,000 dollars to a poor woman. He refuses to pay. Instead of complying, they came with the usual bullshit of sissy this and that. That won’t pay the bill though. We don’t care what you say, just pay the woman with your broke ass.