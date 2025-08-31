THE FNM’S SEVEN HO HUM MORE

After forcing out Senator Maxine Seymour, one of their better prospects, and delisting Dr. Hubert Minnis, their former Leader for a nomination, the FNM has now announced another 7 nominees for the next general election. It’s a crap shoot. We guess they have to send someone. But it is clear that Michael Pintard is not calling the shots. They say that Hubert Ingraham the former Prime Minister’s home, has been a cauldron of activity over the past week, as he pulls the strings of Michael Pintard, his newest puppet. This means that Mr. Ingraham was fooling Brave Davis all the while that he would stay out of the fight. He is actively keeping the white people in line to give Michael Pintard a fighting chance with their money. But all the PLP has to say about the new list of seven, where 22 were promised is “Ho hum”.