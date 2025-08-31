HUSH HUSH DUMB SWEET CHARLOTTE OF COI

The dumb Chair of the COI that we have dubbed the Coalition of Idiots, was back on line past week to announce that she is having a response later today to Fred Mitchell on his invitation to the police to find out from her who is selling passports like candy at the passport office or elsewhere. Instead of simply cooperating, she is now hunkering down with her dumb and stupid self. Instead of telling Lincoln Bain to simply pay, she is playing the ass and making up other stories. Hush! Hush! Sweet dumb Charlotte. Here is what the Chair of the PLP Fred Mitchell had to say on Friday 24 August 2025:

In this milieu of politics today, we cannot allow anything to go unanswered.

One of the pitfalls of that is the risk of making people who are unimportant to the public debate more important than they are and the same for groups. But bad information should not go unchallenged. So hush, hush sweet Charlotte, chairman of the COI, who we call the coalition of idiots, has announced that she’s not hushing up at all but plans to a reset her dumbness on Sunday (31 August 2025) to no doubt provide more wild talk and lies about passports. Again as we say: “hush, hush sweet dumb Charlotte.”

One thing we don’t need to hear from you other than when your broke ass leader Lincoln Bain is going to pay that woman the $64000 in change. We don’t need to hear nothing else from you, sweet dumb Charlotte.