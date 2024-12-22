BAHAMASAIR FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ARE SELFISH

Last week, the people of Acklins and Crooked Island were seriously and unnecessarily inconvenienced by a selfish group of workers who are flight attendants at Bahamasair. They each have good paying jobs. The issues about which they are striking have long ago been ruled as wrong in law. They have no leg to stand on, yet these selfish people went on strike to sabotage the airline for which they work. They should all be dismissed for their unpatriotic behaviour. 60 people were stranded in Acklins and Crooked Island as a result of their selfish and unpatriotic act. Bahamasair is a broke airline. It lost 700,000 dollars in one day over this unlawful strike. The union should, be made to pay the costs. It is simply outrageous what happened and there must be consequences for it. There was simply no good reason for what they did.