FAREWELL PEANUTS TAYLOR

This originally appeared in The Tribune 17 December 2024

The Prime Minister Philip Davis paid tribute to “Peanuts” Taylor, saying he is “deeply saddened” by the news of his death.

Mr Davis said: “The Bahamas has lost one of its finest sons.”

John Berkely Taylor, known better as Peanuts, was born on 20 June 1935. He became a legendary entertainer in The Bahamas, and his fame went beyond our shores, appearing on the Johnny Carson Show and opening for Nat King Cole.

He is famed locally for being a club owner – with his Drumbeat Club a highlight of Bahamian nightlife.

Mr Davis said “Peanuts was more than entertainer; he was our cultural treasure”.

He added: “From his humble beginnings on Shirley Street to the bright lights of global stages, his journey was a testament to resilience, talent, and an unrelenting love for his craft. He showed the world what it meant to be Bahamian – proud, passionate, and deeply connected to our roots.”

Mr Davis recalled seeing Peanuts perform, “feeling the electrifying energy of his drums”.