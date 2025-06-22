BELINDA LIKES TO HEAR HERSELF TALK

Last week for a full three minutes one morning the public of The Bahamas was entertained by the bellicose, biggity and disputatious tones of Belinda Wilson, the head of the Bahamas Union of Teachers. Ms. Wilson believes because she won a large majority over a no name opponent in the last BUT elections that she is now mistress of all she surveys. But she is simply mistaken and she talks too damn much.

The Bible says in Proverbs, there is a time for every purpose under the heavens. There is a time to be silent. Belinda Wilson does not know when to shut her damn silly mouth. She cannot pass a microphone without having something to say. She thinks that when she speaks she is speaking ex cathedra. The problem is she is the only one who believes that. She does not move the government and she certainly has nothing to show for her bellicose rhetoric.

By the time she goes rushing in with her rowdy mouth, the problem is usually solved.

The teachers in Grand Bahamas had enough of her silliness and unnecessary arguments without results that they broke away from her union.

In Nassau during the last round of negotiations with the public sector unions, the government outwitted her and had to rescue her when she made a practical mistake by not accepting what the other public servants had accepted. The teachers were looking at her and asking why and she had to come slinking through the back door in order to get a deal.

The latest problem is that she claims that she had to hear about the suspension of the Cuban teacher recruitment programme from the Minister of Health and not the Minister of Education. She says that she had to hear that that the recruitment from Cuba has stopped from the House of Assembly and she wanted to know how the vacancies were to be solved because the Cuban teachers were going home.

All of this she can find out by simply going to the Ministry of Education and ask but no she has to go shouting through a microphone and no radio as if there is some national crisis.

Belinda: shut up and march.

