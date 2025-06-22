KEMSLEY OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE FOLLOWS BELINDA

Kemsley Ferguson used to be a respected voice in the trade union movement. He is the head of the Bahamas Public Service Union that is by far the largest of the unions in the country. It is an important social actor. He is wasting his talents though because he has become a total toady of Belinda Wilson, the disputatious and cranky, head of the Bahamas Union of Teachers. Last week he was in the press complaining about the fact that civil servants are being given raises in the next budget cycle. His complaint is that he wasn’t told of the raises in advance. So what? The simple solution is to go to the minister of finance or labour or public service and ask the facts Instead he has taken to parroting Belinda Wilson by running to the press with rowdy dialogue and accusing of wrong doing where there is none. A shame that he does this.