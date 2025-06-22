ISRAEL WORKS FOR AMERICA IN IRAN

The Israeli Prime Minister, taking time out from his busy schedule of presiding over the bombing of Gaza, announced that his government had complete command over the skies of Tehran, the capital of Iran. The Israelis bombed the city targeting they say nuclear sites and people who help to build the nuclear capacity of Iran. The word is that Israel has nuclear weapons but it appears that the west and the world at large is prepared to ignore that fact. Iran must not have them. That’s the pretext for bombing Tehran. The U S took the position that they were not involved in the campaign of Israel in Iran. Yet the professionals are saying that when you look at the diplomatic instructions and the military moves of the US in the days leading up to the bombing, it is clear that Israel could not do what it is doing without both U S military and diplomatic help.