THE IRANIANS DELIVER NOTHING BUT TALK

Supreme Leader of Iran—all talk

After the west went after Muammar Gaddafi and killed him, displacing his government, the Iranians should have learned the lesson that the North Koreans seem to have ingested. You must always deal from a position of having a nuclear weapon. The Iranians find themselves in the problems they are in, odious as their theocratic tyranny is, of being a sitting ducks for Israeli bombs and soon US bombs because they have no defence to the attacks. All they seem to be able to do is talk. They allowed their scientists, their soldiers and generals to be killed with impunity with not one response of an effective nature against people who they considered their enemies. They sat at the table in good faith and their reward now is that the government and country is under threat of annihilation. All talk and no effective response.