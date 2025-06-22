STUDENT ACCESS TO THE UNITED STATES

U S Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

The United States is making a mockery of itself with regard to its on again off again policy on allowing non U S students into the United States. Students from The Bahamas who were all lined up to enter and matriculate at American universities are now questioning whether they will be welcomed into that country. First they placed a ban on all foreign students applying, then the courts said no they could not do that. Then the U S State Department put a pause on accepting new applications. Now they say they are accepting new applications but that according to the US Secretary of State, the process now requires that they have access to the student’s social media accounts. This means that they will then examine these accounts to see if you say anything that they do not like. If they do not like it, you cannot come to the United States. This from the land of the free and the home of the brave. But it’s their country and they do what they like. Bahamian students are encouraged to look at other places like Canada or the UK or even China for their tertiary level education, if the US is not available.