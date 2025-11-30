BELINDA THE SCROOGE: TEACHER UNION HEAD UNGRATEFUL VIXEN

Christmas is coming and you can only think of the Christmas Story by Charles Dickens when you look at what Belinda Wilson had to say about the gift of a salary increase, ex gratia from the Government foe civil servants just before Christmas. The lady who finds fault and excuse for anything connected with the PLP who is head of the Bahamas Union of Teachers decided that the monies received, some 20 million dollars overall was crumbs. She is threatening a strike vote and a march when Parliament resumes in December. Bah humbug. What an ungrateful vixen.