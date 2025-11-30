SARKIS WINS NOTHING

There it was across the front pages of the press in The Bahamas. The failed developer of the first iteration of Bahamar was walking away with a settlement from China Construction. The company China Construction was responsible for building the now hugely successful Bahamas Resort in Nassau. The failed developer claimed that he was bilked out of his idea by the company’s negligence and conspiracy. Not the fact that they defaulted on their mortgage twice and the project was sold by the court. The failed developer said that that he was satisfied and the press said that he had won over China Construction. If you believe that, then you believe in Santa Claus. You can rest assured that when the Chinese decided to settle the bogus judgment in New York, it had nothing to do with concessions to the failed developer. The key phrase is that it is settled without any admission of liability. But the FNM is probably licking its chops since the failed developer now has some cash and they can tap into it to fight the PLP in the next general election due within a year.