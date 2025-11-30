BETTER TO STAY ON MESSAGE IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

The PLP has always prided itself on being a party that is disciplined and keeps its counsel. The bye-election in Golden Isles is the latest example. Our leaders showed up in an FNM constituency and led the way to victory. Since the win though there have been PLPs gainsaying the victory. That should really be for internal analysis. The better part of discipline in these circumstances is to stay quiet and discuss privately. The fact is the PLP won and there is nothing more to say. We should be on to our private analysis and to the next battle and the lines that will be drawn then,