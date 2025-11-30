WHERE WERE THE VOTERS WHO D IDN’T SHOW UP?

There were a lot of questions about the poll held in Golden Isles and the voters who did not show up. It appears that half the voters decided to stay away from the polls. We wouldn’t worry about it too much. We think it has nothing to do with the state of the register. The handwringing and commentary by Hubert Ingraham and Duane Sands, both FNM over this, is a bit rich. Both of them said nothing when the PLP raised objections about the state of the register when their Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis decided to keep a permanent register in 2027. The then Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis objected saying that the register needed to be cleaned up. They ignored it. Now they want to talk about cleaning up the register. Fiddlesticks.