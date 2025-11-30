WHEN YOU WIN, YOU WIN, WHEN YOU LOSE YOU LOSE

There is a dictum that the late Arthur Hanna, our former Governor General, used to say about elections: “When you win, you win. When you lose, you lose.” We commend it to all that are handwringing about what happened in Golden Isles on 14th November 2025, when the PLP won the election. Cecil Wallace Whitfield said Droop’s law says you must get fifty per cent plus one to win. Frank Edgecombe, the former MP for Fox Hill, said you only have to win by one. Think about it.