BORIS JOHNSON GONE: GOOD RIDDANCE

What a clown show is going on in the United Kingdom, the cradle of parliamentary democracy. The report by the British parliament says that Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister, lied to Parliament and should have been suspended for 90 days. He beat them to it by resigning. Now he and the Prime Minister who succeeded him Rishi Sunak are involved in a blame game over what the facts are on the scandals that have swamped the governing Conservative Party. Let’s see how this plays out. Go buy yourself some popcorn. But Boris Johnson just like the idiot Donald Trump, former President of the United States, is down for now but we say not out.