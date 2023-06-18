TRUMP’S CROOKEDNESS CATCHES UP WITH HIM

Donald Trump has made history. He beat Nixon in the record of alleged crookedness. He has surpassed even his own record after being found liable for the rape of a woman. He is now charged for state crimes of fraud and drum roll, he is now facing 37 federal crimes of keeping classified documents to which he was not entitled. He says it’s all a crock and he has risen in the polls and gotten lots more money in the kitty to fight his election campaign back to the office of President. God help us if that happens.