TRUMP’S CROOKEDNESS CATCHES UP WITH HIM

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Donald Trump has made history.  He beat Nixon in the record of alleged crookedness.  He has surpassed even his own record after being found liable for the rape of a woman.  He is now charged for state crimes of fraud and drum roll, he is now facing 37 federal crimes of keeping classified documents to which he was not entitled. He says it’s all a crock and he has risen in the polls and gotten lots more money in the kitty to fight his election campaign back to the office of  President. God help us if that happens.

This Week's Posts

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR ALL PENSIONERS

PIA FIXES MINNIS’ BUSINESS FOR HIM

THE HAITIAN MEETING JUST SHORT OF SUCCESS

THE BATTLES FOR FTX AND THE US GOVERNMENT

HUMAN TRAFFICKING THE US REPORT ON THE BAHAMAS

BORIS JOHNSON GONE: GOOD RIDDANCE

TRUMP’S CROOKEDNESS CATCHES UP WITH HIM

This Month's Posts

THE BATTLES FOR FTX AND THE US GOVERNMENT

HUMAN TRAFFICKING THE US REPORT ON THE BAHAMAS

BORIS JOHNSON GONE: GOOD RIDDANCE

TRUMP’S CROOKEDNESS CATCHES UP WITH HIM

ADRIAN GIBSON MUST FACE HIS TRIAL NO MORE DELAY

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY FROM FRED MITCHELL 2023

PINTARD IS FRANTIC OVER THE BUDGET

A CLEAR MESSAGE ON FREEPORT MUST BE MAINTAINED

Fox Hill Girls: The Tea Party With Independence Chair Leslia Miller Brice

Farwell Rhoda Jackson Director General Foreign Affairs

Prize Giving Day L W Young With Fred Mitchell

Prize Giving Day Doris Johnson Senior High With Fred Mitchell

THE BATTLES FOR FTX AND THE US GOVERNMENT

HUMAN TRAFFICKING THE US REPORT ON THE BAHAMAS

BORIS JOHNSON GONE: GOOD RIDDANCE

TRUMP’S CROOKEDNESS CATCHES UP WITH HIM

ADRIAN GIBSON MUST FACE HIS TRIAL NO MORE DELAY

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY FROM FRED MITCHELL 2023

Facebook-f Instagram