ADRIAN GIBSON MUST FACE HIS TRIAL NO MORE DELAY

There is only so much bullshit that the courts even of The Bahamas will take. So Adrian Gibson like any other defendant, even though he is a sitting MP, is facing trial for 97 counts of malfeasance. He decided that he would go to court to delay the hearing by suggesting that there was prejudice against him and therefore crossed the line of a constitutional violation. That bullshit argument didn’t work Cheryl Grant Bethel tossed it out of her court. The general rule is if there are issues on the evidence, you can raise them at trial. So he runs off to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal thought it had no merit but stayed the trial so he could bring arguments. The hearing was held last week, the Court said no can do. The trial is now to start on 27 June 2023.