BPL MUST KEEP THE POWER ON

The Progressive Liberal Party under its Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis has done well in its effort to reform the long term development and supply of power to The Bahamas. Kudos for that. The problem is getting there is uneven in that the power keeps going off and it’s pissing the population off. The issue appears to be the lack of communication about what they are doing. In order to stop the power failures, they are trying to redevelop the grid that is badly in need of repair and upgrade. In the process, the power has got to go off. The problem is no one is told what they are doing, at least the public is in the dark. The point has been made to BPL. Let’s hope they improve their communication skills and that they get this job done by July as promised. They say there should be no problem with power availability this summer, the problem is the grid and they are working quickly to fix it.