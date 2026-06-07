PRIME MINISTER FRIDAY RETURNS TO THE BAHAMAS

Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday is the new Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. He came to The Bahamas first as a student of Professor Michael Craton in the 1980s. He wrote his Master’s thesis on the External Affairs of The Bahamas. He helped to do the research in the Bahamas archives about the history of The Bahamas for Professor Craton’s seminal work with Dr. Gail Saunders. He has fond memories of the place, living in the home of Dr. Johnny Rogers’ mother. He returned as Prime Minister and did the favour of coming to The Bahamas Alrae Ramsay Institute of Foreign Affairs (BARIFA), the training institute for Bahamian diplomats. The speech took place on Thursday 4 June 2026 at the Foreign Ministry. He spoke up in favour of the fight for climate change and multilateralism. Fred Mitchell welcomes Dr Godwin Friday to the BARIFA cohorts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs