ROLLINS GETS IT WRONG ON PERMANENT RESIDENCE

Andre Rollins, the MP for Long Island for the FNM, is feeling his oats and launched out into the deep on the issue of permanent residence and citizenship last week in the press. He claimed that the government was trying to pull a fast one by creating a new path to permanent residency and citizenship without the scrutiny of Parliament by placing it in the budget package. He is a silly Billy, a nitwit who doesn’t understand what the hell he is talking about. The measure announced by the government has nothing to do with creating a new path to anything. Right now if you apply for citizenship and you are turned down and the government grants you permanent residence instead, this is an existing power, there is no charge for that permanent residency. This is simply to equate the charge of 500 dollars for permanent residence if granted to that of the certificate of citizenship. It is a revenue measure. When you’re dumb you’re dangerous.