Break Up Everything

– Felix Sands Writes From Freeport

In 1967 the PLP finally attained Majority Rule. This came after the wilderness years of general election defeats, discouragement, and losses. The leaders of the Progressive Liberal Party,(PLP) Stevenson, Cartwright, Taylor, Pindling and Hanna never once contemplated breaking up the Bahamas because of the election losses. The inequities in our system at the time were many. Premier Symonette and Sands were leaders of the United Bahamian Party,(UBP) never considered breaking up the country when they lost in 1967, but quietly went into the sweet good night.

Today, the severely fractured opposition forces, shell shocked after suffering a monumental defeat and rejection at the polls May 12th, have not come to terms with the scale and size of their rejection.

Instead of introspection, and after, action deliberations; the opposition has started a destructive campaign of “Scorch Earth”. If I cannot lead government, then none of us will have anything. To put

in Bahamian terms, the opposition is engaging in a tactic off pissing in the village well; and, contaminating the water supply system. The very same well they, ‘themselves’ must drink from. “Madness”!

The wholesale undermining and attacking the institutions which governs the country is reckless and destructi:

The have attacked the Passport system; the Immigration Department; the Police and Defence Force; and now personally attacking the Ministers of the government.

The individual who might have engaged in malfeasance are being made to account for the “misdeeds”, as they should be. The undermining of the system itself which governed us for more than 250 years is a danger to our democracy. This can be likened to a dog and the manger approach.

Inviting and encouraging outside forces into the country to attack and undermine our institutions is crossing the line from a loyal opposition into a betrayal of country.

It will be a sad thing if history records May 12th, 2026, as the day the opposition forces fell into great error and betrayed their country: “The Bahamas.” As a people, we are better than this.

Felix Sands