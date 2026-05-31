With A Little One In Church

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Minister Mitchell meets with 6 year old Louren Alleyne, a student of Bishop Michael Eldon Primary School, Freeport, after the evensong service at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ The King, Freeport, on Sunday, 24th May 2026.

Louren, an altar server at Christ The King, noted that she was excited about meeting Minister Mitchell in person. Minister Mitchell commended her for her commitment to the church at an early age and encouraged her to do well in her studies at school.