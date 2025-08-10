BTC: THIS MUST SURELY BE A JOKE

Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s chief executive

The service by BTC continues to deteriorate. If you go to the United States, the telephone does not connect to the BTC favoured partner T Mobile. Maybe telephone service. No data. BTC’s help desk is helpless on the issue. When you use VOIP services in Nassau, when the call connects it routinely takes almost ten seconds to actually connect, with people on both sides saying “hello, hello, can you hear me?” Routinely, the call disconnects and you have to try again and when you do connect, 30 seconds or less into the call, it suddenly goes silent. This has been a problem since the PLP came into office in 2021, and despite the Government and URCA speaking to these folks about their service, it has gotten worse. They continue to sell assets and lay off staff. Then last week the story below was published. You tell us whether this is not a joke or not. The late Telford Georges, CJ, used to say: “either they are geniuses or we are damn fools”

The Tribune published the following few paragraphs, excerpted from their story on 5 August 2025:

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) top executive says the carrier has “responded with targeted action” to customer concerns and what their biggest needs are.

Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s chief executive, said in a statement that the company has invested in improving the speed and reliability of its mobile network in response to subscriber feedback as part of its ‘You said it, we did it’ initiative. This is focused on improvements that impact customer experiences, and aligns with BTC’s revived ‘Vibes’ campaign.

“We listened. And, more importantly, we acted,” said Mr Bhatti. “‘You said it, we did it’ is more than a slogan — it’s a commitment. Our customers spoke clearly about what matters most to them, and we’ve responded with targeted action across the board. We’re building trust, one action at a time. Because when our customers speak, we listen — and we deliver.”

BTC said it has strengthened and improved its mobile network nationwide, ensuring faster, more reliable service for customers. It added that it will soon unveil two further upgrades in Grand Bahama and Bimini.