CULTURE MINISTER ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ABOUT JUNKANOO

Culture Minister Mario Bowleg

Congratulations to the Minister of Culture Mario Bowleg answering the duplicitous Michael Pintard. Mr. Pintard, who is now Leader of the Opposition and a former Minister of Culture, as he entered the House of Assembly on Wednesday 6 August 2025, opined on the current state of Junkanoo and the Government’s plans for the parade. He claimed that he does not want the Minister to have control over Junkanoo and he says that he wants the Junkanooers to run Junkanoo. But hang on a second this was the same bill that he was seeking to pass as an FNM minister but couldn’t or wouldn’t. As they say in those old Hollywood movies, Leader of the Opposition speaks with forked tongue. The now Culture Minister wasted no time in pointing out the double speak.