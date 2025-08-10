SOMEONE IS TRYING TO SABOTAGE THE OAS LEADERSHIP

Chet Neymour, Bahamas Government fully supports him

Last week a nasty article appeared on line just as the Permanent Council of the OAS was about to consider a waiver for Chet Neymour, the Bahamian diplomat to serve as the Chief of Staff of the new Secretary General. Someone or some country did not want it to happen. The report came from a site in Guatemala and that country is seen as a stalking horse for the United States. The report trashed the OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin, who is the first CARICOM national to be Secretary General. He hails from Suriname. It made a specific allegation, that Ambassador Chet Neymour of The Bahamas was being investigated for malfeasance. The OAS issued a statement refuting the claims. The Bahamas government announced that it stands behind Mr. Neymour and Mr. Ramdin. The Antiguan Ambassador Sir Ronald Saunders trashed the entire article. The issue behind the scenes observers say is this. The US and Canada do not want the Secretary General of a tiny CARICOM country to run OAS, much less a Bahamian Chief of Staff. Those countries are seeking to force a new position of Executive Director that will take away the Secretary General’s authority to manage the OAS. Because there is resistance about this in the CARICOM caucus, you now have this campaign of subterfuge. You will never know it it’s true or not but that is the rumour.