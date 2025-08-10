THE STUPIDITY OF THE FNM CANDIDATE IN FOX HILL

Last week correspondents and informants of this website reported on an appearance on Guardian Radio on Wednesday 6 August 2025 of the candidate for Fox Hill for the Free National Movement. His name is Dr. Nicholas Fox. His claim to fame is that he starred in a television documentary by Al Jazeera in which he admits to facilitating growth hormone and insulin for athletes. A fact he later denied although he seemed to say so on camera. He also has a music video in which he claims that he is a Fox Hillian, born and grown. That is the cry of every FNM that has been brought against Fred Mitchell. Even though it has not worked in the past and the Fox Hillians of latter day vintage have produced nothing for Fox Hill. So Dr. Fox now has the novel idea of putting a clinic in his FNM Headquarters in Fox Hill. Fred Mitchell did a video immediately to debunk the idea. An FNM clinic versus the public clinic in Fox Hill, open every day from nine to five, from Monday to Friday with services like pressure checks, diabetes checks, cholesterol checks, family planning services, geriatrics services FNM or PLP. This is a stupid man the FNM has running. The man who used the Catholic Church to launch his campaign. Slimy. Oh yes, we forgot, he accused the Fox Hill people of breaking into his medical office, remember that.