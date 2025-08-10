JUNKANOO THUGGERY

Emancipation Day is one of the most, if not the most important cultural holiday in the annual holiday calendar of The Bahamas. It marks the freedom of black people in The Bahamas. It is supposed to be beyond politics. Not so to the people who run the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP). They outright tried to sabotage what happened in Fox Hill on Emancipation Day.

They told the groups, the major groups and the minor groups, that if they showed up in Fox Hill, they would be penalized and fined. Not one group defied them, even though the JCNP has no power to do any such thing.

So there was a rush out but the Fox Hill Festival Committee told the public that as a result of the boycott on 4 August 2025, there was a 75 per cent drop in sales in Fox Hill for vendors that night.

This is Junkanoo thuggery by a group of selfish people. It is all the more reason why the government should move quickly to pass the bill that will revoke the entirety of their authority over Junkanoo.

