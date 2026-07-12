Celebrating 53 Years of Independence

FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

The Bahamas, my country, would not trade it for any other country in the world. We have come a long way in a short period of time,1973 -2026. By the Grace and Mercy of Almighty God. The quality of life for its 400,000-citizenry is unmatched. From Abaco in the North to Inagua in the south.

Winston Churchill was quoted as saying

“Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time”..…

The Bahamas in recent times system of government has been under attack: Both from inside our walls by a grouping of malcontents masquerading as social media influencers; attacking the very institutions that have brought us thus far, inclusive of attacking the Governor General, Prime Ministers, Parliamentarians, and the Judiciary; these small groups of malcontents labor under the delusion of self-hatred, and that black people can’t run anything with in our Gates. Sadly, the tearing down of these institutions leaves a vacuum for Anarchy in its wake to fill. We only need look South to Haiti and see what Anarchy looks like.

Secondly, we have the attack from the Neo colonialist superpower such as the OECD, and alike, imposing its will on a defenseless people, so as to have their way with a sovereign people using the weight of blacklisting and sanctions.

To be clear, Independence for The Bahamas is not about PLP or FNM leading a government; but instead, it is about a Sovereign people with a right of self determination and going in the direction that the people dictate. In matters of sovereignty, this country is stronger when there is no division on matters of sovereignty, that is, the “truth” must be our foundational principle. Finally, may the forces of Darkness who would undermine our institutions be scattered.

Happy 53rd Independence Bahamas! We pray God’s blessings over these ‘Isles Of June’.

Felix Sands