Beyond the Flag

ABIGAIL CARTWRIGHT WRITES FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

Every Independence, I look forward to the celebrations at Clifford Park, the display of aquamarine, gold and black throughout the islands and across the world, and yes—even adding another outfit to my Independence wardrobe. But patriotism is about more than wearing our national colours. It is also about preserving the values that shaped our nation.

Years ago, I listened to an interview with former Governor General, Sir Arthur Foulkes, in which he observed that The Bahamas had lost its civility. He may have said it more than a decade ago, but his words are even more relevant today.

I often think about the Bahamas of my grandmother’s generation. She had only a fourth-grade education, but she taught me that “manners and respect will take you around the world.” It was a simple lesson, but it carried a profound truth. Respect was the foundation upon which every other value was built. When people respected themselves, they respected their neighbours, their elders, their communities, their work and their country. Every morning, my grandmother swept the yard because leaves had fallen overnight. No one paid her to do it, neither was she given any recognition for it. Keeping her surroundings clean was simply a matter of pride and respect for the place she called home.

Back then, elders were called “Auntie” and “Uncle,” even when there was no biological relationship. Neighbours shared with one another and looked out for each other’s children. Any adult could correct a child, and parents supported them because respect for elders was never questioned.

Disagreements certainly arose, but they were handled amicably. Sometimes the village priest would step in to settle the matter. Whether he was an actual priest or simply the respected voice of the community did not matter. Once the issue was resolved, life went on. There was no public name-calling, no violence, and certainly no loss of life because of a disagreement. Respect always came first.

Public servants dressed professionally, spoke properly, and carried themselves with dignity. Teachers, nurses, police officers and clergy were respected, and in return they honoured the trust placed in them. Homes, churches, beaches and even graveyards were cared for because people respected their communities.

Communities took pride in their surroundings, not because they were paid to do so, but because they understood that caring for their environment was part of caring for each other.

Work ethic mattered. Time mattered. Respect was the order of the day.

The Bahamas has made tremendous progress since 1973, and we should celebrate those achievements. But progress should never come at the expense of the values that built us. As we wave our flags this Independence, let us recommit ourselves to respect, civility, personal responsibility and pride in our communities. If we carry those values into the future, we will honour not only the nation we became in 1973, but also the generations whose character laid the foundation for the Bahamas we love today.

-Abigail Cartwright