Celebrating Independence 52 Anniversary In Miami

From Facebook:

The official celebration of independence for The Bahamas in Miami following the church servce at the parish of St Agnes in Overtown with Rev Denrick Rolle, Prince Cadet cutting the cake, Acting Consul General Tyson McKenzie, the Dean family with their daughter T’Anna, Abby, the granddaughter of Annie and Reg Minnis of Long Island, with the Consul General of Trinidad and Tobago Bruice Lai and Deputy Consul General of Grenada Kerry Frank, Ambassador Joseph Curry and Mrs Curry and the staff of the Consulate General with Consul Chala Cartwright.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

20 July 2025