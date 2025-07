Flag Raising In Fox Hill

From Facebook:

The 21st Annual Flag Raising to mark the 52nd independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in Fox Hill. Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini joined me to mark the 52 anniversary of our country’s independence on the Fox Hill parade with Rt. Hon Rev Phillip Rahming, the author of the pledge, Rev. Sherelle Saunders, Bishop J Carl Rahming for the 21st annual Flag raising.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

21 July 2025