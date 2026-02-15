CHINESE AMABSADOR REPSONDS TO US CLAIMS

Tribune image

The Tribune reported this on 9 February 2026:

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHINA pushed back on US criticism of its financing of the Nassau New Hospital on Friday, rejecting claims that the deal undermines The Bahamas’ interests and warning that cooperation between the two countries should not be subjected to outside interference.

In a statement issued by its embassy in New Providence, China said the hospital is a “livelihood project” requested by the Bahamian government and financed through a highly preferential loan designed to meet the country’s healthcare needs and improve the well-being of its people. The project, it said, was advanced through “friendly consultation and mutual respect” and aligns with The Bahamas’ national interests.

The response followed remarks by the United States ambassador to The Bahamas, Herschel Walker, who argued that the terms of the $195m Chinese financing for New Providence’s second hospital are not in the country’s best interests and urged the government to consider alternative funding options.