WAYNE MUNROE SAYS TO US PUT YOUR MONEY UP

The Tribune reported the following story on 10 February 2026:

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday said he now expects the United States to back its words with action by helping The Bahamas secure financing for a new prison and virtual court complex.

His comment came after US Ambassador Herschel Walker publicly rebuked this country’s decision to borrow from China to fund a second New Providence hospital at terms the US considers unfavourable.

Mr Munroe framed Mr Walker’s remarks not as foreign interference but as a test of American intent.

“I wouldn’t call it intervention,” Mr Munroe said, adding that the ambassador was speaking from the standpoint of US interests and had indicated that Washington wanted to do business with The Bahamas.

He highlighted the government’s plans for a virtual court campus and a new correctional facility to be built nearby, both of which already involve American firms.

He said the prison’s cell systems are being supplied by a US company, while the virtual court complex is also largely being constructed by an American firm, making US-backed financing a logical next step.

“I’m encouraged by what he says,” said Munroe, “so I will expect that we will get a good response from American EXIM bank if we approach them for funding for the prison, because that is something else that we would be looking for funding for and I take him at his word that the US is prepared to assist us with that.”