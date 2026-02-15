INTERFERING IN BAHAMIAN BUSINESS

People in The Bahamas lamented for years the fact that the Americans did not appoint and send an Ambassador to The Bahamas. That was so for almost 12 years. Last year that was resolved with the coming of the former football star Hershel Walker.

There is a saying: be careful what you wish for. Mr. Walker comes with the most eminent qualification that any Ambassador can have, he has a direct line to his boss the President of the United States. So when he speaks you know that he is speaking for that man.

While the public servants were in charge here at the U S Embassy, you suspected they were simply mouthing what they were asked to say. Even though it was US policy it did not carry the sting of attachment to the very top.

These words do now.

So we should not be surprised when the interventions in the public policy of The Bahamas by the US Ambassador become more aggressive and active.

The National Security Minister says it’s not interference, he is merely speaking up for his country.

