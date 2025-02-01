CLAY SWEETING ON THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

It would take Adrian White MP to find fault with anything. His latest fault finding was the local government elections which were the smoothest held in ages. The new legislation came into force and there are new districts. The Parliamentary Commissioner Arthur Taylor spoke to the issue and he too said that there were no issues with regard to the elections. Nevertheless Mr. White was at it again. The Minister issued a statement in which he debunked Mr. White’s assertions. We believe him and not Mr. White.