THE RUMOURS ABOUT DEPORTATIONS FROM THE U S

On Thursday morning 30 January 2025, the United States Embassy in Nassau informed The Bahamas Foreign Ministry that it was to inform all posts around the world about what they called their removal policies. Others call it deportation. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell had explained to the country earlier that there have been thousands of deportations to The Bahamas from the United States, during his three terms as minister and there has never been an issue. The most recent call indicates that they want a response within 30 days of the request to repatriate Bahamian citizens and then a reasonable time after that to receive the deportees or they will revoke the visas of Bahamian officials. Nothing like a threat to make what was not broken work.