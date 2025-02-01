THE PLP MUST KEEP ITS WINNING WAYS

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Paty speaking at the conclave in Grand Bahama on Friday 31st January said that the PLP needs a second term of office if it is to successfully reshape The Bahamas. He said that the changing of governments has led to the interruption of the PLP’s programmes to impress proper values on young people. One example he gave was that of the FNM cancelling the urban renewal programme as soon as they came to office. The urban renewal programme was one of the signature social programmes invented by the PLP to help with the crime situation as a longer term strategy.